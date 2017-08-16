Breaking News

'A touch of danger:' The Japanese fashion tribe keeping rock 'n' roll alive

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 1:01 AM ET, Wed August 16, 2017

Photographer Denny Renshaw has been photographing the Japanese fashion tribe Roller-Zoku since 2013.
Photographer Denny Renshaw has been photographing the Japanese fashion tribe Roller-Zoku since 2013.
He first encountered the rollers while on vacation in 2009, while walking around a park in Tokyo.
He first encountered the rollers while on vacation in 2009, while walking around a park in Tokyo.
The Roller-Zoku -- like many of Japan&#39;s fashion tribes -- often meet weekly at parks in the city.
The Roller-Zoku -- like many of Japan's fashion tribes -- often meet weekly at parks in the city.
Mesmerised by the Roller-Zoku&#39;s flair, he returned to Tokyo in 2013 for a different project, but simultaneously began to photograph his first images for the series.
Mesmerised by the Roller-Zoku's flair, he returned to Tokyo in 2013 for a different project, but simultaneously began to photograph his first images for the series.
&quot;This was my first photo of the Roller-Zoku that I got excited about. I was really happy with his charisma and energy. I made it in 2013 and it inspired me to pursue this as a larger project,&quot; says Renshaw.
"This was my first photo of the Roller-Zoku that I got excited about. I was really happy with his charisma and energy. I made it in 2013 and it inspired me to pursue this as a larger project," says Renshaw.
He returned to the United States with what he describes as a promising but &quot;incomplete&quot; series.
He returned to the United States with what he describes as a promising but "incomplete" series.
Renshaw then returned to Tokyo in 2015 in order to further add to the series.
Renshaw then returned to Tokyo in 2015 in order to further add to the series.
Although Renshaw says he was initially met with some resistance and challenges when trying to create the portrait series ...
Although Renshaw says he was initially met with some resistance and challenges when trying to create the portrait series ...
... a chance encounter with a Japanese rock &#39;n&#39; roll band was crucial in turning the series into what it is today.
... a chance encounter with a Japanese rock 'n' roll band was crucial in turning the series into what it is today.
&quot;One night I was at Shibuya Crossing -- one of the most populated intersections in the world -- and I spotted these rockers getting out of a taxi with a guitar. I stopped one of them and asked where they were playing.&quot;
"One night I was at Shibuya Crossing -- one of the most populated intersections in the world -- and I spotted these rockers getting out of a taxi with a guitar. I stopped one of them and asked where they were playing."
Renshaw was then invited along to the band&#39;s gig, which was organized in celebration of Japanese rocker Pitpi -- the vocalist for a highly influential Japanese rock band, The Cools.
Renshaw was then invited along to the band's gig, which was organized in celebration of Japanese rocker Pitpi -- the vocalist for a highly influential Japanese rock band, The Cools.
&quot;The image of Pitpi is a favorite of mine. I feel Pitpi shows the style and cool embodied by the Rollers and it was an honor to photograph someone respected by this tribe as influencer and a pioneer,&quot; explains Renshaw.
"The image of Pitpi is a favorite of mine. I feel Pitpi shows the style and cool embodied by the Rollers and it was an honor to photograph someone respected by this tribe as influencer and a pioneer," explains Renshaw.
After Pitpi agreed to have his photograph taken, Renshaw was able to convince other members of the group to participate in his project as well.
After Pitpi agreed to have his photograph taken, Renshaw was able to convince other members of the group to participate in his project as well.
Renshaw says there are many things that make the Roller-Zoku a unique fashion tribe, but their extravagant hairdos are particularly noteworthy.
Renshaw says there are many things that make the Roller-Zoku a unique fashion tribe, but their extravagant hairdos are particularly noteworthy.
&quot;They are called pompadours in the West, but in Japan the hairstyle is called a regent,&quot; he says.
"They are called pompadours in the West, but in Japan the hairstyle is called a regent," he says.
Some Roller-Zoku will spend hours creating the perfect hair do.
Some Roller-Zoku will spend hours creating the perfect hair do.
This year, Renshaw returned to Tokyo once more, in hopes of growing the series even further.
This year, Renshaw returned to Tokyo once more, in hopes of growing the series even further.
&quot;This image combines many things that I am interested in for this project. Style, personality, charisma, dramatic lighting, regents, Rock &#39;n&#39; Roll, etc,&quot; Renshaw says.
"This image combines many things that I am interested in for this project. Style, personality, charisma, dramatic lighting, regents, Rock 'n' Roll, etc," Renshaw says.
&quot;I like this image as I feel like I see two portraits and two expressions inside this one photograph,&quot; Renshaw says. &quot;One portrait in the light and one in the shadow.&quot;
"I like this image as I feel like I see two portraits and two expressions inside this one photograph," Renshaw says. "One portrait in the light and one in the shadow."
&quot;Their look is so striking -- the big hair and their clothes,&quot; explains Renshaw.
"Their look is so striking -- the big hair and their clothes," explains Renshaw.
&quot;They have a swagger about them, and an attitude and style that&#39;s just a touch dangerous.&quot;
"They have a swagger about them, and an attitude and style that's just a touch dangerous."
August 16 marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. Presley was one of the most celebrated musicians of the 20th century, and is frequently referred to as "The King of Rock 'n' Roll."

(CNN)Big hair, leather jackets and a touch of danger -- these were photographer Denny Renshaw's first impressions of Japan's "Roller-Zoku" gangs.

Inspired by the likes of Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley, Roller-Zoku is a fashion tribe that gained traction in the 1980s when a rock 'n' roll and rockabilly revival swept Japan. The groups are still active today, with regular gatherings and musical performances taking place all over Tokyo.
For Renshaw, creating a photo series about the Roller-Zoku gangs has been an evolutionary process. He began collecting images of them in 2013, but he said his first two trips to Japan resulted in an "incomplete" set of photographs.
In the hope of completing the series, Renshaw returned to Japan again this year. CNN spoke to him about the unique fashion and subculture of the Roller-Zoku.
    CNN: What does the name Roller-Zoku mean?
    Denny Renshaw: Zoku means "family," though it also roughly translates to "tribe." You'll often hear them call each "rollers."
    The tribe gets together once a week -- often on Sundays, like many of Japan's fashion tribes -- and its members (gravitate) around the things they are interested in. I've been to big meetings with 30-plus people, and others with about ten.
    CNN: How did you first come across the Roller-Zoku gangs?
    DR: I was in Tokyo on vacation in 2009, and as we walked around the park, we stumbled upon these incredibly-dressed rockers. They immediately grabbed my attention.
    CNN: What was it about them that caught your eye?
    DR: Their look is so striking -- the big hair and their clothes. They have a swagger about them, and an attitude and style that's just a touch dangerous.
    I'm originally from Jackson, Tennessee, which isn't too far from Memphis, where rockabilly music is originally from. Memphis is also the home of Elvis Presley and many famous recording studios. But (encountering the Roller-Zoku) was the first time I saw the extent of rock 'n' roll and rockabilly's influence.
    CNN: How did your first portraits of the Roller-Zoku come about?
    DR: At first, I couldn't find them. Whoever I spoke to seemed to send me in the wrong direction. I even went into a rockabilly record shop and made friends with the owner, who was quite helpful and willing to draw me a map. But he told me that photographing the gang would be "impossible."
    He was partially right. At first the rollers didn't want anything to do with it. I went through a long process of rejection. Even as I began to make friends, I was told that permits and locations would be an issue.
    Eventually I managed to shoot a few photographs with some of the connections I had made. But there were just six subjects, which wasn't enough to make a full series. I left with a mini-series that was promising but far from complete.
    CNN: How did you build the collection from there?
    DR: Two years later, I flew back to Japan purely for the sake of completing this series. It was on this trip that I got particularly lucky.
    One night I was at Shibuya Crossing -- one of the most populated intersections in the world -- and I spotted these rockers getting out of a taxi with a guitar. I stopped one of them and asked where they were playing.
    It happened to be the birthday party for Pitpi, the original vocalist of The Cools -- a 70s Japanese band that was very important to the rock 'n' roll revival in Japan -- and they asked me to join, so I did.
    When I looked around, I realized the people I had traveled around the world to photograph were here in front of me. I approached some of the attendees to see if they'd let me take their photographs, but initially there was a lot of polite resistance.
    But then I asked the lead vocalist Pitpi (whose birthday they were celebrating) if I could photograph him. Because he said yes, the audience members in the bar also started saying yes.
    This was a crucial moment in growing the photo series.
    CNN: How did your approach differ on your most recent visit to Japan?
    DR: This time I focused on building the relationships that I'd forged in 2013. This trip was more organized, and I used my connections. On the trip before, I was basically hanging by a thread.
    CNN: What is it about the Roller-Zoku that makes them so unique?
    DR: When rockabilly and rock 'n' roll music were first introduced to Japan, they were marketed as just one idea. In Japan, the two genres are often simply referred to as "rock 'n' roll," which is something particularly unique.
    Another -- and perhaps more obvious -- answer is the large and extravagant hairdos. They are called pompadours in the West, but in Japan the hairstyle is called a regent.
    Some members shave in a receding hairline to achieve a more authentic hairdo. They can spend hours on their hair. The guy with the biggest hair that I've seen is part of a gang called Black Shadow -- one of the original Roller Zoku gangs -- and he apparently spends three or four hours a day on it.