(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- "They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her," the mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer said at a memorial service today.
-- The President announced that he would disband two business councils after eight CEOs quit this week.
-- Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush released a joint statement denouncing racism, while other Republican leaders, including Senators John McCain and Marco Rubio, directly criticized Trump.
-- Black and white Americans see racism in the United States very, very differently. Here's a look at what the data shows.
-- Here's the latest on the fallout from Charlottesville and the President's reactions to it.
Everything else
-- A DJ maintains his innocence after singer Taylor Swift alleged that he groped her in 2013.
-- A Swiss hotel has been accused of anti-Semitism after a manager reportedly posted signs asking Jewish guests to shower before using the pool.
-- NASA's farthest-traveling and longest-living Voyager spacecrafts fulfill 40 years of space exploration.
-- iPhones aren't enough for Apple -- the company is aiming to develop original TV programming à la Netflix.
-- SPOILER ALERT: Another leak hit season seven of "Game of Thrones," as the latest episode was briefly available on some of HBO's international streaming platforms.