-- "They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her," the mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer said at a memorial service today.

-- Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush released a joint statement denouncing racism, while other Republican leaders, including Senators John McCain and Marco Rubio, directly criticized Trump

-- Black and white Americans see racism in the United States very, very differently . Here's a look at what the data shows.