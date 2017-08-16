Grace Mugabe asks for diplomatic immunity over alleged assault

(CNN) Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe is seeking diplomatic immunity over allegations of assault in South Africa.

Mugabe was supposed to present herself at a police station in a Johannesburg suburb on Tuesday to give a statement but failed to appear, despite her appointment being rescheduled several times throughout the day, South African police said.

Mugabe's attorneys informed authorities that she had "changed her mind" about speaking to police and subsequently requested diplomatic immunity, according to a police statement.

The alleged assault took place Sunday at a hotel in Sandton, a wealthy suburb north of Johannesburg, according to police, who were called to the scene where a case of "assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm" was registered.

She split my head open in 3 places.

The move comes after Gabriella Engels, a 20-year-old woman, used her personal Twitter feed to accuse Mugabe of attacking her, according to Vishnu Naidoo, a spokesman for South Africa's police.

