(CNN) Twelve people were killed and 50 others injured when an enormous tree fell Tuesday in Madeira, Portugal, officials said.

The tree came down during an important Catholic celebration on the island, regional Health Secretary Pedro Ramos said in a televised news conference.

The dead and injured had gathered to honor Our Lady of the Mountain at a church in a village near the island's main city of Funchal, Ramos said. Tuesday marked the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, when Catholics celebrate the assumption of the body Jesus Christ's mother into heaven. It is one of six Catholic holy days of obligation.

People help the injured after a falling tree killed 12 people on August 15, 2017, in Madeira, Portugal.

Massive tree crashes down

Video from the scene shows a massive tree crashing down as a panicked crowd screams and flees. The tree was a 200-year-old oak, local media reported.

