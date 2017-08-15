Help Sierra Leone mudslide victims

Story highlights
- Death toll is rising from mudslides and floods in Sierra Leone; hundreds are missing
- Children have been orphaned, and need food and clothing
Mudslides and floods have killed more than 200 people in Sierra Leone, although that number is expected to rise. Hundreds are missing, including children.
Torrents of mud wiped away entire communities.
"Many of our compatriots have lost their lives, many more have been gravely injured, and billions of leones' worth of property [has been] destroyed in the flooding and landslides that swept across some parts of our city," President Ernest Koroma said in his speech Monday.
Safe drinking water and shelter are now the immediate priorities for thousands of people, according to the United Nations.
