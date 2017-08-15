Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Marouane Fellaini, a midfielder for Manchester United, gets hit by the ball during the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday, August 8. Fellaini was a good sport about the photo, which went viral after the match. "Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this," he tweeted, along with several "tears of joy" emojis. Hide Caption 1 of 28

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, the fastest man ever, does a forward roll after cramping up in the final race of his career on Saturday, August 12. Bolt was competing in the 4x100 relay at the World Championships in London.

Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew, removes a cat that ran onto the field during the sixth inning of a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game on Wednesday, August 9. When the game resumed, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam to give the team the lead. The "Rally Cat" left Hackmann with scratch and bite injuries, the Cardinals said.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving a second yellow card during the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, August 13. He received the card -- and the automatic ejection -- for what the referee judged to be a dive. Madrid still defeated its bitter rival, Barcelona, by a 3-1 score, but it'll have to play without its talisman for the second leg. Ronaldo also received an additional four-game suspension for pushing the referee as he left the field.

Isaac Vinales falls off his motorcycle during the Moto2 race in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday, August 13.

Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas, wearing a monkey mask, hits Giancarlo Stanton with a shaving-cream pie after their victory over Colorado on Sunday, August 13. Rojas has been doing this after big wins all season.

Minnesota wide receiver Rodney Adams dives for the end zone during an NFL preseason game at Buffalo on Thursday, August 10.

James Graham is tackled by two South Sydney Rabbitohs during a National Rugby League match in Sydney on Thursday, August 10.

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina lands in the sand pit during the World Championships on Wednesday, August 9. She finished with the silver.

Golf fans cheer Justin Thomas after he won the PGA Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, August 13. It was the first major title for Thomas, a 24-year-old American.

Ukrainian high jumper Bohdan Bondarenko competes at the World Championships on Sunday, August 13.

San Diego's Hunter Renfroe, left, reaches for the base after being tagged out by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes on Friday, August 11.

Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after becoming world champion in the 400-meter hurdles on Wednesday, August 9.

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson celebrates his Cup Series win with a burnout Sunday, August 13, at Michigan International Speedway. He has won three straight races at the track.

San Francisco wide receiver DeAndre Smelter reaches for a pass during an NFL preseason game at Kansas City on Friday, August 11.

Rich Hill, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, writhes on the ground after getting hit in the throat with a fastball on Friday, August 11. He stayed in the game.

Elina Svitolina serves to Simona Halep during a Rogers Cup semifinal in Toronto on Saturday, August 12. She would go on to win the tournament.

American long jumper Brittney Reese takes flight during the World Championships on Friday, August 11. She won the event for the fourth time since 2009. She also won Olympic gold in 2012.

San Francisco's Joe Panik collides with Washington catcher Matt Wieters during a play at the plate on Sunday, August 13.

Deborah John, a hurdler from Trinidad and Tobago, receives medical attention Friday, August 11, after she crashed headfirst into a hurdle during a race at the World Championships. She was stretchered away and taken to the hospital, but she was not seriously injured.

Dallas defensive end Damontre Moore wraps up Los Angeles Rams quarterback Sean Mannion during an NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 12.

American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks finishes a jump on his way to becoming world champion on Tuesday, August 8.

Texas catcher Brett Nicholas is doused by teammates after their win over Houston on Saturday, August 12. Nicholas had a three-run homer in the 8-3 victory.

Wayne Rooney is hugged by Everton teammates Davy Klaassen, left, and Idrissa Gueye after scoring a goal against Stoke City on Saturday, August 12. It was Rooney's first Premier League goal since returning to his boyhood club this summer, and Everton held on to win 1-0.

Athletes jump over a water obstacle during a steeplechase race at the World Championships on Wednesday, August 9.

David Ferrer eyes the ball during a Rogers Cup match in Montreal on Thursday, August 10.

Andrelton Simmons, shortstop for the Los Angeles Angels, snags a line drive during a game in Seattle on Sunday, August 13.