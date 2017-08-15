Wife charged in murder case, 21 years later

Story highlights Howard Pilmar was found dead in 1996 after being stabbed over 25 times

New witnesses and evidence has led to the indictment of his wife and brother-in-law

(CNN) A 21-year-old murder mystery is finally getting some clarity.

Roslyn Pilmar, 60, and her brother Evan Wald, 43, were indicted Tuesday for the murder of her husband, Howard Pilmar, inside his New York business.

"In 1996, this murder shocked New Yorkers, mystified law enforcement, and the killers eluded justice," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement.

On March 21, 1996, 40-year-old Howard Pilmar was stabbed and slashed more than 25 times at his office on East 33rd Street, according to the district attorney's statement. The victim's body was found the next morning by the company's controller.

Prosecutors explained that Roslyn Pilmar had a lot to gain financially from her husband's death.

