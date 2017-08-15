First black woman to lead West Point cadets 'humbled' by opportunity

(CNN) When Simone Askew was in fifth grade, she saw military cadets march in formation across the field at an Army vs. Navy football game.

At that time she didn't have a concept of what military academies were. But she was very attracted to what she saw that day from the stands. "I told my mom I wanted to lead (that formation) one day," she said.

Now 20-year-old Cadet Askew is doing exactly what she said she would. She is the first African-American woman to lead West Point's 4,400 member Corps of Cadets as its First Captain/Brigade Commander. In this role, she's the senior leader in her class, responsible for communicating between cadets and the administration and setting a class agenda.

'A well-rounded individual'

Askew grew up in Bethesda, Maryland, later moving to Fairfax, Virginia, where she attended high school -- and where her family still lives. Her grandfather was enlisted, and her stepfather went to the Air Force Academy. That proud bit of family history still causes some tension at family football viewings. Askew said.

