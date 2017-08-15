US Navy commander pleads guilty in 'Fat Leonard' bribery scandal

Pitts will be sentenced on December 1. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

'Fleecing and betrayal'

Pitts is one of 18 of 27 defendants who have pleaded guilty in the scandal, which acting US Attorney Alana Robinson described in March as "fleecing and betrayal of the United States Navy in epic proportions, (which) was allegedly carried out by the Navy's highest-ranking officers."

The indictment, unsealed earlier this year, included references to a 2007 party in the MacArthur Suite of a Manila hotel during a USS Blue Ridge port visit. According to the indictment, the party was attended by a number of Navy members and prostitutes.

"During the party, historical memorabilia related to Gen. Douglas MacArthur were used by the participants in sexual acts," the indictment said.

It also claimed Francis picked up a $50,000 bill for hotel expenses for a number of the defendants staying at Singapore's Shangri-La Hotel in February 2007.