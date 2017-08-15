Anti-Trump rally draws thousands in NYC near Trump Tower

Story highlights President Trump returns to Manhattan's Trump Tower for the first time since taking office

His motorcade took a route that bypassed anti-Trump demonstrators

New York (CNN) Shouting "Shame!, Shame! Shame," anti-Trump protesters awaited the President as he returned to New York City Monday night for the first time since taking office.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the President's motorcade pulled up to Trump Tower, but approached from a direction that bypassed the thousands of demonstrators.

Hours before, protesters and a small group of supporters, lined up across the street from Trump Tower and the nearby blocks on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

As supporters carrying American flags shouted "God bless President Trump," anti-Trump protesters chanted, "No KKK, No Fascist USA, No Trump!"

Protesters shout slogans in front of Trump Tower ahead the President's visit on Monday.

Three people were arrested amid the protests at Trump Tower Monday evening, NYPD Detective Hubert Reyes told CNN. All three have been charged with reckless engagement, obstructing government administration, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, Reyes said.

