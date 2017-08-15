Story highlights Spencer's group has asked to rent space at the University of Florida for a speaking event

A "white lives matter" rally featuring Spencer was canceled at Texas A&M University

(CNN) His planned speech at Texas A&M University has been axed, but another university could still host white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

Spencer, who helped found the so-called alt-right movement, is the president of the National Policy Institute. And that group has asked to rent space at the University of Florida for an event featuring Spencer on September 12.

University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs said the event is still under discussion and has not been finalized.

"This organization is unaffiliated with the university, and no student groups or other groups affiliated with the university are sponsoring this speech," Fuchs said in a letter to the Gainesville campus.

But according to the university's policy, "non-university groups, organizations and persons may rent space on campus, provided they cover rental expenses and security costs like all other third-party renters," Fuchs said.