Heather Heyer was afraid protesters would be violent, friend says

Heyer was killed by a car while she was walking with other counterprotesters

Charlottesville, Virginia (CNN) A co-worker of the woman killed Saturday near a planned white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, said her friend was nervous about going but felt she needed to be among the counterprotesters.

Victoria Jackson, who will attend a public memorial service Wednesday morning for Heather Heyer, told CNN that her dear friend wanted to stand up for what she believed in.

One of the last conversations they had Friday before each left for the weekend was about the rally.

"Heather said, 'I want to go so badly but I don't want to get shot. I don't want to die,' " Jackson remembered Heyer saying.

Heyer was afraid of the protesters because she believed they were not here for peace, her co-worker at the Miller Law Group said.

