Heather Heyer memorial service to be held Wednesday

(CNN) A public memorial service for Heather Heyer, a counterprotester killed Saturday when a speeding car was driven into a crowd, will be held Wednesday morning in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heyer's family is asking people who attend the service to wear something purple.

"She was an outspoken, outgoing, determined and passionate individual and had a special regard for social injustices and especially those concerning race relations," the venue holding the memorial said in a news release

The marquee of the Paramount Theater, where the service will begin at 11 a.m., reads: "Lives lost but not forgotten Heather, Jay, Berke," including the first names of the state troopers who were killed in a helicopter crash later Saturday.

Heyer's family and friends said the 32-year-old paralegal dedicated her life to standing up for those she felt were not being heard.

