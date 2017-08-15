Breaking News

5 things for August 15: Charlottesville, North Korea, Iran nukes, Taylor Swift

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:03 AM ET, Tue August 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump on hate groups: They've been condemned
Trump on hate groups: They've been condemned

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on hate groups: They've been condemned

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on hate groups: They've been condemned 03:00

(CNN)In the wake of the horror in Charlottesville, protesters in North Carolina took their anti-Confederate beef into their own hands. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Charlottesville

It took a couple days, but President Trump finally condemned and called out by name the white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other extremist groups that brought violence and death to Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Trump's words, while strong, would have been much more powerful if he'd said them Saturday, so for a lot of folks, this was just too little, too late.
    Trump's delay in condemning the groups was apparently the last straw for a trio of CEOs. The heads of Merck, Intel and Under Armour all quit the President's manufacturing council. Trump almost immediately lashed out at Kenneth Frazier, Merck's CEO, raising even more eyebrows. Critics pointed out that the President took just minutes to hit Frazier, one of the country's most prominent black business leaders, but waited days to take on white supremacists
    The CEOs that quit Trump&#39;s business councils
    The CEOs that quit Trump's business councils

      JUST WATCHED

      The CEOs that quit Trump's business councils

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The CEOs that quit Trump's business councils 01:51
    Meanwhile, James Alex Fields Jr. had his first court appearance. He's charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Police say Fields was behind the wheel of the car that deliberately rammed into a group of counterprotesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, was killed.
    Victim&#39;s mom on suspect: You gave us a forum
    Victim's mom on suspect: You gave us a forum

      JUST WATCHED

      Victim's mom on suspect: You gave us a forum

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Victim's mom on suspect: You gave us a forum 01:05
    Read More

    2. North Korea

    Looks like Kim Jong Un is in wait-and-see mode. The North Korean leader has reviewed plans to launch a missile attack on Guam but wants to see what the "foolish Yankees" do before he makes his next move. Whatever move that is, Defense Secretary James Mattis warns Kim to think carefully. Mattis said if the North fired on Guam or any other part of the US, it would be "game on." But South Korean President Moon Jae-in later said the US would need the South's OK before launching any attack on North Korea.
    Will THAAD protect South Koreans?
    Will THAAD protect South Koreans?

      JUST WATCHED

      Will THAAD protect South Koreans?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Will THAAD protect South Koreans? 01:57

    3. Iran nuclear deal

    Is anybody happy with the Iran nuclear deal? President Trump, when recertifying it last month, said Iran is violating the "spirit" of the deal. Now Iran's President says he could pull his country out of it "within hours" if the US imposed more sanctions. President Hassan Rouhani says Iran remains committed to the deal, though any breaches by other parties would prompt "appropriate" responses. The 2015 agreement lifts most sanctions against Iran in exchange for limits on its nuke program.
    Donald Trump and Iran: the one thing to know
    Donald Trump and Iran: the one thing to know

      JUST WATCHED

      Donald Trump and Iran: the one thing to know

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Donald Trump and Iran: the one thing to know 01:44

    4. Sierra Leone mudslides

    Hundreds of people are feared dead after mudslides ripped through Sierra Leone. The bodies of about 200 people have been recovered, but that number is sure to rise. Mudslides hit areas just outside the capital of Freetown, sweeping down hillsides and obliterating everything. Entire families are reported missing in the West African nation of 6 million residents. The mudslides have been fed by rainfall that's triple the average for this time of year. A presidential spokesman said the "whole country is traumatized."
    Mudslides kill hundreds in Sierra Leone
    Mudslides kill hundreds in Sierra Leone

      JUST WATCHED

      Mudslides kill hundreds in Sierra Leone

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Mudslides kill hundreds in Sierra Leone 01:19

    5. Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift won her civil countersuit against an ex-DJ she said groped her. David Mueller, the former DJ, has to pay her damages of $1, but for Swift, this obviously wasn't about the money. It was about standing up and speaking out for victims of sexual assault. After the verdict, Swift said she hopes to "help those whose voices should also be heard." The "Bad Blood" singer wasn't the only member of her family victorious in court. The jury also found Swift's mom not liable for tortious interference.
    Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift in groping case
    Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift in groping case

      JUST WATCHED

      Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift in groping case

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift in groping case 01:26

    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    "If it was up to me, he would be gone"
    Ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on whether Trump adviser Steve Bannon should be fired
    Colbert: Did Trump order his spine on Amazon?
    Colbert: Did Trump order his spine on Amazon?

      JUST WATCHED

      Colbert: Did Trump order his spine on Amazon?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Colbert: Did Trump order his spine on Amazon? 01:30

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Brand new bag
    The doctor's bag of the future may not be a bag at all but a 3-D printer spitting out medical equipment in space.
    Scientist helps astronauts print medical equipment in space
    space medical equipment mclaren julielynn wong_00002829

      JUST WATCHED

      Scientist helps astronauts print medical equipment in space

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Scientist helps astronauts print medical equipment in space 01:08
    Powerhouse move
    Shonda Rhimes is taking her talents to Netflix. But don't fret, "Scandal" fans, the TGIT lineup is staying put on ABC.
    No rattle and roll
    How to build a quake-proof building: Step 1) Drape it under a giant curtain of carbon fiber rods.
    This rod could make buildings earthquake proof
    This rod could make buildings earthquake proof

      JUST WATCHED

      This rod could make buildings earthquake proof

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    This rod could make buildings earthquake proof 03:34
    Chance of a lifetime
    That time you went to a Chance the Rapper concert and the ex-leader of the free world showed up.
    Obama gives surprise message at concert
    Obama chance the rapper concert surprise

      JUST WATCHED

      Obama gives surprise message at concert

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Obama gives surprise message at concert 01:02
    Quiet time
    Big Ben -- the London landmark, not the Steelers QB -- will be silent for four years as a major conservation project begins.

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    $19 million
    That's how much Costco owes for selling fake Tiffany engagement rings. Ooops. 

    AND FINALLY ...

    High times
    Dad is afraid of heights. So, of course, his kids are there to record all the fun when tries to peer over a cliff in Ireland. (Click to view)