Two Charlottesville victims sue James Fields, white nationalists

They say the man was inspired to attack them by hate groups and leaders

(CNN) Two women injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a sports car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters and hit their vehicle are suing the crash suspect, the man who organized the "Unite the Right Rally" and dozens of white nationalist groups and figures.

Tadrint and Micah Washington, who are sisters, are asking for $3 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

The lawsuit filed in state circuit court says the Washingtons suffered severe injuries to their heads and extremities after a Dodge Challenger on Saturday slammed into their car from behind as they were headed home.

Heather Heyer , a counterprotester who was walking across the street, was killed. Nineteen others, including the Washingtons, were injured.

Police arrested James Fields later that afternoon after they found the damaged Challenger. He is being held without bail and faces one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

