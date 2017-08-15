Maria Sharapova granted US Open wild card

Story highlights Maria Sharapova hasn't appeared in a major since 2016

(CNN) Maria Sharapova is set to make her first grand slam appearance since serving a 15-month doping ban.

Sharapova, a five-time major champion and a former world No. 1, has been given a wild card for the women's singles main draw at the US Open.

The USTA made the announcement on Tuesday, also giving wild cards to Taylor Townsend, Kayla Day, Sofia Kenin, Ashley Kratzer, Brienne Minor and Amandine Hesse.

Sharapova, 30, returned to the WTA Tour in April and is currently ranked No. 148. Due to her suspension, her ranking had plummeted to a level where she wasn't good enough to reach the main draw of the French Open, Wimbledon or the US Open, thus necessitating a wild card entry.

