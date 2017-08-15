Trump news conference ignites social media

(CNN) Social media erupted after President Trump's remarks Tuesday about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Confederate statues.

Trump, in a news conference after making an announcement on infrastructure plans, blamed not just the white supremacist groups that held the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, but also the counterprotesters for the tragedy that occurred this weekend.

"I think there is blame on both sides ... What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right, do they have any semblance of guilt ... What about the fact they came charging with clubs in hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do."

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters gathered to oppose the Charlottesville rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups. Nineteen others were injured in the incident.

A 20-year-old man from Ohio, James Alex Fields Jr., is charged with second-degree murder in Heyer's death.

Read More