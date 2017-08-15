Story highlights Donald Trump will "receive an update from his infrastructure team" Tuesday

The President also tried to put a focus on infrastructure earlier this year

(CNN) President Donald Trump will look to reinvigorate his stalled push for a sweeping infrastructure bill Tuesday when he meets with some of his top aides in New York to discuss the plan.

Trump's attempts to pass an infrastructure reform plan have been largely left on the back burner on Capitol Hill, where issues like health care, tax reform and confirmations have taken precedence.

Trump, according to a White House official, will "receive an update from his infrastructure team" and sign an executive order that he hopes will "bringing accountability and discipline" into the process for permitting infrastructure projects.

Trump campaigned on a pledge to remake the way the federal government handles infrastructure projects, casting himself as a real estate developer who knows what it takes to get a building project done.

"We are going to fix our inner cities and rebuild our highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, schools, hospitals," Trump said in his victory speech November 9. "We're going to rebuild our infrastructure, which will become, by the way, second to none. And we will put millions of our people to work as we rebuild it."

