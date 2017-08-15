Story highlights Sen. Tim Scott also supported removing the Confederate flag in his state's capitol

The South Carolina Republican's comments Monday were critical of the President

Washington (CNN) Sen. Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, penned an op-ed on race relations for USA Today, arguing that the "greatest, underappreciated threat" the country faces "is the unraveling that occurs from the inside out."

The op-ed published hours after President Donald Trump condemned racist groups by name Monday afternoon and two days after he declined to name them in his initial statement.

Scott tweeted Monday evening that Trump's most recent statement would "have been more impactful" if he made them on Saturday during the violent fallout of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

While Scott said in his tweet that the President's comments were "clear and specific," he made no mention of Trump in the op-ed, focusing instead on broader themes of unity and diversity.

"There is nothing 'right' about racism and hate," Scott wrote. "It's a learned disease, and the best antidote is unity. This weekend's events involving white supremacist groups are as disturbing and disgusting as they are heartbreaking. The attack was a stark reminder of the darkness of hate. We must come together, as we have before, to confront the issues that chip away at the very foundation of who we are and what we stand for as a country."

