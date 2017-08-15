Story highlights The former President responded to the attack with a quote from Nelson Mandela

His tweet is the second-most liked ever on Twitter, behind a tweet from Ariana Grande

The tweet includes a photo taken by photographer Pete Souza

Washington (CNN) Former President Barack Obama's tweet reacting to the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, is one of the biggest ever on the social network.

Obama tweeted a quote from Nelson Mandela's 1994 autobiography "Long Walk to Freedom" Saturday that said, "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The quote was split into three tweets, the first of which included a photo of him greeting a group of children through a window taken by photographer Pete Souza at a day care facility next to his daughter Sasha's school in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2011.