New Mexico GOP official quits after slamming 'violent leftist' protesters

Atlanta (CNN) A local New Mexico Republican Party leader resigned Tuesday after publishing a Facebook post criticsizing "'violent, leftist protesters," the day after a woman was killed when clashes erupted at a right-wing rally.

Heather Heyer died Saturday when a car rammed into a crowd walking down a street after white nationalists and other right-wing groups clashed with counterprotesters over the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a city park in Charlottsville, Virginia.

Doña Ana County Republican Party Chairman Roman Jimenez took to the group's official Facebook page on Sunday to publish a post saying "violent, leftist protesters" are "getting exactly what they asked for."

Jimenez is a retired police officer who was elected chairman earlier this year. His post prompted sharp rebukes online -- and on Tuesday the party announced that it had accepted his resignation.

'A segregated society of groups'

