(CNN) The president of a Republican PAC said he's interested in Kid Rock running for Senate.

"We'd be actually very interested in his candidacy," Steven Law, the president of the Senate Leadership Fund and former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, told C-SPAN last Friday. "I certainly wouldn't count him out."

Law said although Kid Rock is perceived as "an entertainer and a wild redneck," he has a more accomplished resume.

"The truth of the matter is he's done a lot in his home state, philanthropically," Law said. "He's a pretty smart guy smart, he thinks about policy and he is a shrewd businessman. He hasn't stayed this long in the business he has been in by actually living the life that he looks like he lives on stage. I certainly wouldn't count him out and we'd be pretty interested in his candidacy. If you are watching, Kid, we hope you run."

Former New York Gov. George Pataki also signaled support for a Kid Rock run, tweeting Tuesday the singer is "exactly the kind of candidate the GOP needs right now."

