How Trump aides watched the news conference

New York (CNN) President Donald Trump, in his most comfortable element at the gilded Trump Tower on Tuesday as he took questions from reporters, was surrounded by approving aides as he took jabs at the media.

White House chief of staff John Kelly looks on as President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.

A few male aides whose were gathered to the right side of the podium chuckled and smiled at one moment when the President called reporters "fake news," one of his go-to descriptions for the media.

Hope Hicks, considered one of the closest confidantes to Trump, stood placidly in the wings as well.

Nascent chief of staff John Kelly watched his new boss from high, blue curtains that were set up to the left of the President's podium. His face was stern as he watched the 15 or so minutes of back and forth with reporters, and crossed and uncrossed his arms as he listened; he occasionally peeked his head out to get a clear look at reporters who were peppering the President with questions about white supremacy and the recent Charlottesville unrest.

Staff members look on during a news conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday, August 15.

A senior White House official said Kelly and other top advisers hoped Trump would turn a corner and talk about infrastructure, but concedes they were entirely wrong.

Read More