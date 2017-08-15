(CNN) Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao stood shoulder-to-shoulder Tuesday with President Donald Trump, the same man who railed against her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, last week and demanded that the lawmaker "get back to work" on health care.

"I stand by my man -- both of them," Chao said, when asked by reporters what she thought of her boss's criticism of her husband.

Chao attended a meeting with the President on infrastructure at Trump Tower, and stood to his left side when he spoke to the press about his agenda, followed by a series of questions about his comments on the recent unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After Trump finished speaking to the media, he handed the podium off to Chao, as well as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

Tensions flared last week when McConnell said at an event in Kentucky that Trump had "excessive expectations" of the pace at which Congress can operate. He criticized Trump's White House for imposing "artificial deadlines," saying it creates the wrong perception that lawmakers are underperforming.

