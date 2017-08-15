Federal prosecutors pursue information on Trump opponents

Washington (CNN) A web hosting provider is fighting back against a search warrant that it claims would require them to turn over information on visitors to a website used to organize protests against President Donald Trump, according to court filings first published on the company's blog Monday.

DreamHost, the web provider in question, said in the post that it has "been working with the Department of Justice to comply with legal process" for months, but federal prosecutors in DC are seeking "all records" related to the website disruptj20.org, which organized protests against the Trump administration in January.

Prosecutors obtained a search warrant for the records in July and are now asking a federal judge to force the company to turn over the information.

The warrant includes "all files" in DreamHost's possession, as well as information on "subscribers" to distruptj20.org and information on those who "participated, planned, organized, or incited" the January protests.

DreamHost contends in court filings that DOJ's requests are unconstitutionally overbroad and would effectively require them to provide the HTTP logs for over 1.3 million IP addresses of visitors to the website.

