The race moment Trump seemed to relish

Story highlights Trump rarely backs down from a rhetorical fight

By Tuesday, he was back to himself, raw, emotional and on his own

(CNN) It took President Donald Trump two days to condemn by name neo-Nazis, the Klu Klux Klan and white supremacist groups involved in this weekend's bloody clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It took him about half that time to reverse course.

"I think there's blame on both sides . And I have no doubt about it," Trump told reporters Tuesday during a terse, highly combative exchange about the deadly clashes Saturday at the "Unite the Right" rally.

"You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent," the President said. "No one wants to say that, but I'll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent."

It was a moment that the President both seemed to want and to relish.

Read More