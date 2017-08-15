Donald Trump retweeted an alt-right conspiracy theorist. Here's why.

"Meanwhile: 39 shootings in Chicago this weekend, 9 deaths. No national media outrage. Why is that?"

It's true, there were many shootings in Chicago over the weekend. It was 30, not 39, according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times . Nine people died. But this is more about who Trump chose to retweet.

Posobiec is a well-known figure on Twitter -- he has more than 181,000 followers -- thanks to his vociferous defenses of Trump and his willingness to promote conspiracy theories.

He is, to put it kindly, an unreliable source. He peddles falsehoods. He is a provocateur, more interested in making headlines than adhering to established facts.