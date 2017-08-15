(CNN) Here's what you need to know about President Donald Trump's wild news conference Tuesday: It drew the immediate praise of David Duke.

The President's abrupt and belligerent about-face Tuesday, in which he lashed out at the media for mischaracterizing white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, drew the swift condemnation of a number of lawmakers, including Republicans, and shocked the people who witnessed them.

But one person who was very happy with the words of the US President was the former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke, who just as quickly reacted on Twitter , thanking the President "for your honesty and courage."

"Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa," was the full tweet from an account that is not verified by Twitter but appears to represent Duke and features videos apparently posted by and of him.

Trump used language familiar to the "alt-right" and white supremacists when he bemoaned "changing culture" that would results from the tearing down of statues honoring confederate generals like Robert E. Lee, who Trump equated with founding fathers like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who were slave owners.

