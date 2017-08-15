Commandant says 'no place for hatred' in Marines after former recruiter tied to supremacist group

(CNN) Following reports that a US Marine who left the service in January leads a white supremacist group called Vanguard America, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller said Tuesday there is "no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps."

The Military Times and the Guardian reported that former Marine recruiter Dillon Ulysses Hopper is the leader of Vanguard America -- a group which helped organize the "Unite the Right" protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent over the weekend. The Anti-Defamation League identified Hopper as the leader of Vanguard America, which ADL labels a "white supremacist" group, and said Hopper began leading the organization in "early 2016."

According to Hopper's service records, he was a member of the Marine Corps from July 10, 2006 until January 30, 2017. If ADL is correct, that would mean he began leading the white nationalist group while still technically in the Marines.

Following those reports, Neller told CNN: "Our core values of honor, courage and commitment frame the way Marines live and act. Bigotry and racial extremism run contrary to these core values." The US Marine Corps could not confirm if the service branch had knowledge of Hopper's involvement with the hate group.

CNN was not able to determine whether Hopper participated in the Charlottesville protest, and attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful.

