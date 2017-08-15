DACA on perilous footing on 5th anniversary

Story highlights DACA has arguably never been shakier ground

Nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants have benefited from DACA

Washington (CNN) Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of a program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation -- but supporters worry this one could be its last.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, was implemented in 2012 under President Barack Obama, and President Donald Trump's administration has continued running despite heated rhetoric against it from Trump on the campaign trail.

But DACA has arguably never been on shakier ground, and advocates for the program are desperately trying to protect it, including with a planned march Tuesday on the White House.

Nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants have benefited from DACA, which protects individuals who were brought to the US illegally as children from deportation, and offers them the ability to work, study and drive legally. Applicants must meet certain criteria, pass a background check and maintain a clean record.

But despite the fact that the administration has continued to issue permits, concerns are increasing that the program could be ended.

Read More