Story highlights Trump blamed both sides at a rally in Charlottesville that turned violent Saturday

Republicans added their voices to the growing crowd reproaching Trump

Washington (CNN) Members of Congress in President Donald Trump's own party were among those lawmakers quick to criticize comments the President made in a news conference that laid blamed on both sides of protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters at Trump Tower in New York City, Trump denounced the "alt-left" protesters who he said "came charging" at a group of white supremacist rally goers. The neo-Nazi group was initially in town to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

Tweeting in response to Trump's off-the-cuff remarks, Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wisconsin called white supremacy "repulsive."

"We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity," he tweeted

Ryan was one of a number of Republican leaders who took to the social media platform Tuesday evening to disagree with Trump's argument that those who protested against the neo-Nazi rally-goers shared some of the responsibility for spreading violence.

Read More