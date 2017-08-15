China tells US and North Korea to cool it

Story highlights China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said peacefully solving the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula is in the interest of all relevant parties

Russia and China "stressed that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic settlement"

Washington (CNN) China urged the US and North Korea to urgently "put the brakes" on provocative actions and words on Tuesday after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to back away from a threat to fire missiles toward the US Pacific territory of Guam.

Speaking with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday in a phone conversation, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said peacefully solving the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula is in the interest of all relevant parties, including China and Russia.

Wang also agreed to coordinate closely on the nuclear issue, strengthening the countries' strategic communication, working together to manage and control the situation in order to prevent an "August crisis," according to statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

During the call between Lavrov and Wang "the ministers stressed that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic settlement" the Chinese statement said.

A statement on the Russian foreign ministry's website said Russian and China discussed "possible ways out of the confrontational spiral on the Korean Peninsula," and that "military adventures and threats of force" against North Korea were "unacceptable."

