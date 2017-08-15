Charlottesville native Boyd Tinsley: 'This is not what we're about'

(CNN) Less than three days since deadly violence ripped through central Virginia, one of the community's most beloved icons joined CNN with a message of unity and support.

"Charlottesville is such a diverse community. People here just love each other," said Boyd Tinsley, the acclaimed "Dave Matthews Band" violinist.

Born in Charlottesville in 1964 and forever associated with the city through his music and love of local tennis, Tinsley emphasized a stark contrast between the weekend's attacks and the spirit of the city.

"This is not Charlottesville. This is not what we're about," he told Brooke Baldwin during Tuesday's episode of " CNN Newsroom ." "Color is just not a big thing here. There's never really been a big racial problem at all, or any really racial problem at all in Charlottesville. So, just the thought of this is pretty mind-boggling."

Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was killed Saturday in Charlottesville when a car plowed into a crowd gathered to oppose a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups. Nineteen others were injured in the incident.

