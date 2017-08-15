President Trump, Joe Arpaio is not above the law

Story highlights Raul Reyes: President Trump is reportedly mulling pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, found guilty of criminal contempt

Reyes: Over years Arpaio engaged in violations of human and civil rights of immigrants -- legal and illegal -- in Arizona

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) One step forward, two steps back? On Monday, in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, President Donald Trump denounced "criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans." In a press briefing from the White House, Trump said that "racism is evil."

A day later, he would walk back that walk-back , complain that both sides of the protest were to blame and seem to equate white supremacists with those who oppose them. Coining a new term, he called that opposition the "alt-left."

This not a terribly surprising turnabout, given the President's past statements. It helps explain the report on Fox News on Monday that Trump is considering pardoning Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Arpaio, who tagged himself "America's Toughest Sheriff," was found guilty earlier this year of criminal contempt for defying a judge's order to stop his immigration patrol policies in Maricopa County, Arizona, which encompasses Phoenix.

JUST WATCHED 'America's toughest sheriff' Joe Arpaio Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 'America's toughest sheriff' Joe Arpaio 01:19

Were Trump to pardon Arpaio, it would absolutely send the wrong message, particularly from a President who touts the value of law and order. It would represent a new level of racial tone-deafness from an administration already beleaguered over the issue of race. Arpaio repeatedly defied the law, and engaged in unconstitutional racial profiling of Latinos. He does not deserve a pardon, let alone the first one that Trump issues as President.

Trump told Fox he is "seriously considering" a pardon for Arpaio because "he has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration." That latter point is debatable. What Arpaio has done, unquestionably, is engage in violations of human and civil rights. Before he was ousted from office in November by voters, he was known for housing his prisoners in outdoor tent cities in the sweltering Arizona heat. To humiliate them, he forced male inmates to wear pink underwear and female inmates to work in chain gangs.