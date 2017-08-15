Governor's painful gaffe on Charlottesville

Story highlights Johnita Due: Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe was mistaken to refer to Thomas Jefferson in such adoring terms

Jefferson, like many Founding Fathers, played a role in seeding white supremacy in this country, writes Due

Johnita P. Due is vice president and assistant general counsel for CNN. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) "I have a message to all the white supremacists and the Nazis who came into Charlottesville today. Our message is plain and simple: Go home," said Governor Terry McAuliffe. "You are not wanted in this great Commonwealth. ... You pretend that you are patriots, but you are anything but a patriot."

McAuliffe was saying many of the things we needed to hear, and the black man standing behind him in the white "Menace II Supremacy" shirt was nodding emphatically.

"You want to talk about patriots, talk about Thomas Jefferson and George Washington who brought our country together," he added. The man in the t-shirt, who I later learned was Charlottesville Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy, stopped nodding, maybe coincidentally, but I felt punched in the stomach.

Johnita Due

At a time when it is important to condemn white nationalists and supremacists unequivocally, invoking Thomas Jefferson is a mistake.

White supremacy is based on the concept that blacks and other people of color are not equal to whites -- many believe they are not even worth the three-fifths that was embodied in the original Constitution for tax and representation purposes. Such notions of inferiority are what Jefferson and other slave owners used to justify holding blacks in captivity and treating them as animals.