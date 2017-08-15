ESPN needs a lesson in racial awareness

Story highlights Jeff Pearlman: On Monday, ESPN hosted a fantasy football draft segment that was reminiscent of a pre-Civil War slave auction

(CNN) It has always been there.

We choose not to see it because, really, who wants to focus on the ugly mashup of racial insensitivities and professional sports in America when there's a Giants-Patriots game on in five minutes? Who wants to scream, "Damn, that's really messed up!" when one can scream, "Damn, Jameis Winston sure slings the ball?" Who wants to dig deep into the muck when we can instead focus on shiny helmets, scantily clad cheerleaders and big hits?

In case you missed this, on Monday ESPN hosted a fantasy football draft segment that, however unintentionally, looked, smelled and felt a whole lot like the slave auctions that took place throughout the south before the Civil War. There, on the stage, was white auctioneer Alan Wheeler, gavel in hand. There, in the audience, were four rows of white men and women, each one eager to bid.

