What threatens Trump's fragile masculinity

Story highlights Kate Maltby: Trump finds it easier to pick a fight with a dictator abroad than to address problems of white fascism at home

It fits into Trump's cowardly notion of masculinity, which involves picking on the weaker party to prop himself up, writes Kate Maltby

Kate Maltby is a regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom on issues of culture and politics and is a theater critic for The Times of London. She is also completing a Ph.D. in renaissance literature, having been awarded a collaborative doctoral degree between Yale University and University College London. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) All our hearts -- and most of America's news crews -- have been in Charlottesville, Virginia this week. It's hard to quite fathom the darkness that comes from seeing neo-Nazis marching in a college town, a counterprotester brutally killed and the US President blaming "many sides" for bigotry and violence.

Amid all this, it is easy to forget that last week we were shuddering through another crisis: the imminent fear of nuclear war.

Unlike white supremacists in Virginia, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is the type of enemy that President Donald Trump finds easy to denounce.

Kate Maltby

Faced with a series of North Korean missile tests, then by threats to launch ballistic missiles into the waters off the US territory of Guam in the western Pacific, Trump last week promised "fire and fury."

It's not always wise to provoke one's enemies, but Trump had no problem ramping up the rhetoric. On Friday, he tweeted that "military solutions are fully in place, locked and loaded should North Korea act unwisely." Good luck, Guam.