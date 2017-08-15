America's deadly game of follow the leader

Story highlights Malcolm Graham: Donald Trump has galvanized bigots to turn their hateful rhetoric into violent actions

Malcolm Graham is a former Charlotte City Council member and Democratic N.C. state senator who has lived in Charlotte for more than 30 years. He is the brother of Cynthia Graham Hurd, one of the Emanuel 9 killed on June 17, 2015. The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Our nation is playing a deadly game of follow the leader.

Our highest elected leader won office on words of prejudice, exclusion and outright hate.

Like-minded bigots -- whether simply ignorant or inherently evil -- now feel emboldened to publicly express the same, with language and gestures intended to intimidate. I'd like to be able to talk only about how these sad, small men march for hate, then go home feeling like big, strong dudes and pat each other on the back in their online lovefests.

But this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, one of those bigots went further, deciding he had the right and the power to take lives. The tragic event shows that we can't dismiss these racists as sad, small men. Not when it takes only one of them to graduate to terrorism and fatally wound us as individuals and as a country.

Malcolm Graham

This weekend was not the first time racism has taken innocent lives. We saw this two years ago in Charleston, South Carolina, where my sister Cynthia and eight others were murdered in their church by someone who acted on his racist beliefs and had access to tools that inflict irreparable damage.

