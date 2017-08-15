(CNN) Iran's newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani has threatened to quit the 2015 nuclear deal "within hours" if the United States continues to impose new sanctions on the country.

Rouhani issued the warning in a televised speech to Iran's parliament Tuesday, kicking off a vote-of-confidence session for nominated ministers of his second-term cabinet.

"Iran could quit the nuclear deal within hours if the US imposes more sanctions," Rouhani said, according to Iran's state-run Press TV.

"Iran has remained and will remain committed to the deal, though any breach of promise by other parties will receive appropriate responses," he added, according to Iran's semi-official MEHR news agency.

He also suggested the US was an unreliable partner, according to MEHR, citing the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and new restrictions imposed by the US on Cuba.

