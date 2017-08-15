Story highlights The boy's parents are using the $1.7 million donated for his treatment to start a foundation

(CNN) Over the past six months, $1.7 million in donations has poured into the treatment fund for Charlie Gard, a British baby whose life was the subject of a legal tug of war in British courts before his death in July.

His parents are now using the money to start a foundation to help other children with mitochondrial diseases and rare childhood illnesses by funding research and providing information about parental rights, according to their website

"We feel that the foundation will be a lovely legacy for Charlie, and we hope that you will all continue to support us in honouring the life of our little warrior as he helps other poorly children and their families," Connie Yates and Chris Gard said in an update on their site Monday.

The Gards intend to provide parents who are in similar situations with information on their rights regarding their children's care, the update said.

"There needs to be more clarity for parents about parental rights when it comes to making life-saving decisions about their children," the couple said. "Access to medical treatment, and expert clinicians, should never be denied if funds are available. We will be looking at ways in which we can help make things clearer for families and hospitals alike."

