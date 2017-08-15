Manchester terror victims to receive $324,000 each

London (CNN) The families of the 22 people killed in a terrorist attack at an Ariane Grande concert in Manchester three months ago will each receive $324,000 (£250,000) from money donated by members of the public.

The money will come from the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up in the wake of the attack by ISIS sympathizer Salman Abedi on 22 May, which has so far raised more than $23 million.

Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.

"The payments will ensure the families benefit from the phenomenal outpouring of public support following the attack," the fund said in a press release.

"The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack," said Councillor Sue Murphy, chair of the trustees of the fund.

"Thanks to this we have raised more than £18 million ($23 million) and we were conscious that we had to get some of swiftly this to those with immediate needs."

