True crime TV: The devil's in the details

(CNN) With true crime TV, the devil is in the details -- specifically, the ones that we didn't remember, or even with high-profile cases, perhaps never knew.

Television is in the midst of a true crime explosion, motivated by both unscripted ("Making a Murderer," "The Jinx") and scripted ("The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story") explorations of notorious cases. While the genre was once largely the province of TV movies -- think back to the trio of films devoted to the "Long Island Lolita" trial in the 1990s -- it's now receiving series treatment, devoting from six to 12 hours to such projects.

At first blush, one might think multi-part retellings of stories where everyone knows the outcome would amount to, pardon the expression, overkill. But thus far, many of these programs have proved compelling, not merely rehashing the tabloid-style titillation but fleshing out peripheral players, and even placing the timing in broader historical and sociological context.

The latest entry, "The Murder of Laci Peterson," premieres August 15 on A&E. It's a six-part docu-series, recounting the Christmastime disappearance of a pregnant woman in 2002 and eventual conviction of her husband, Scott, after a protracted media circus.

Not surprisingly, it was previously turned into a movie (Dean Cain played Scott), as was the Menendez brothers murders, which will become a series under NBC's "Law & Order" banner. Discovery Channel, meanwhile, is currently airing the eight-part "Manhunt: Unabomber," while next month brings new seasons of Netflix's "Narcos" and Univision's "El Chapo." And the next "American Crime Story," "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," is due in January.

