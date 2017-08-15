Breaking News

Prince honored with his own Pantone purple shade

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:17 AM ET, Tue August 15, 2017

Singer and songwriter Prince performs onstage during his Purple Rain Tour in 1984. The artist, who pioneered &quot;the Minneapolis sound&quot; and took on the music industry in his fight for creative freedom, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/21/entertainment/prince-estate-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died&lt;/a&gt; Thursday, April 21, at age 57.
Singer and songwriter Prince performs onstage during his Purple Rain Tour in 1984. The artist, who pioneered "the Minneapolis sound" and took on the music industry in his fight for creative freedom, died Thursday, April 21, at age 57.
Prince performs in New York in 1980. Prince won seven Grammy Awards, and earned 30 nominations. Five of his singles topped the charts and 14 other songs hit the Top 10.
Prince performs in New York in 1980. Prince won seven Grammy Awards, and earned 30 nominations. Five of his singles topped the charts and 14 other songs hit the Top 10.
He performs at the Palladium in New York in 1981.
He performs at the Palladium in New York in 1981.
Prince at the Lyceum in London in 1981.
Prince at the Lyceum in London in 1981.
Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie &quot;Purple Rain,&quot; which was released in 1984.
Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie "Purple Rain," which was released in 1984.
Prince, seen here on set, won an Oscar for the original song score for the classic film.
Prince, seen here on set, won an Oscar for the original song score for the classic film.
Prince performs in New York in 1984. Controversy followed the singer and that, in part, made his fans adore him more. His 1984 song, &quot;Darling Nikki,&quot; details a one-night stand and prompted the formation of the Parents Music Resource Center. Led by Al Gore&#39;s then-wife, Tipper Gore, the group encouraged record companies to place advisory labels on albums with explicit lyrics.
Prince performs in New York in 1984. Controversy followed the singer and that, in part, made his fans adore him more. His 1984 song, "Darling Nikki," details a one-night stand and prompted the formation of the Parents Music Resource Center. Led by Al Gore's then-wife, Tipper Gore, the group encouraged record companies to place advisory labels on albums with explicit lyrics.
Prince performs at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit in 1984.
Prince performs at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit in 1984.
Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum in 1985, in Inglewood, California.
Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum in 1985, in Inglewood, California.
Prince in 1985.
Prince in 1985.
Prince, circa 1985.
Prince, circa 1985.
Prince performs live at the 1985 Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. He created what became known as the Minneapolis sound, which was a funky blend of pop, synth and new wave.
Prince performs live at the 1985 Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. He created what became known as the Minneapolis sound, which was a funky blend of pop, synth and new wave.
Prince in the United Kingdom in the 1980s.
Prince in the United Kingdom in the 1980s.
Prince, circa 1985.
Prince, circa 1985.
Prince in a scene from the 1986 film &quot;Under the Cherry Moon.&quot;
Prince in a scene from the 1986 film "Under the Cherry Moon."
Prince performs in London in 1986.
Prince performs in London in 1986.
Prince performs in London in 1986.
Prince performs in London in 1986.
Prince performs at London&#39;s Wembley Arena in 1986.
Prince performs at London's Wembley Arena in 1986.
Prince in 1987.
Prince in 1987.
Prince performs at Wembley Arena in London in 1988.
Prince performs at Wembley Arena in London in 1988.
The singer&#39;s predilection for lavishly kinky story-songs earned him the nickname &quot;His Royal Badness.&quot; He is also known as the &quot;Purple One&quot; because of his colorful fashions. He is seen here in 1990.
The singer's predilection for lavishly kinky story-songs earned him the nickname "His Royal Badness." He is also known as the "Purple One" because of his colorful fashions. He is seen here in 1990.
Prince performs in 1990.
Prince performs in 1990.
Prince, 1990.
Prince, 1990.
Prince performs during &quot;The Nude Tour&quot; in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1990.
Prince performs during "The Nude Tour" in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1990.
Prince listens to the crowd during a 1991 concert.
Prince listens to the crowd during a 1991 concert.
Prince performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1991.
Prince performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1991.
Prince performs at the Globe Arena in Stockholm in 1993.
Prince performs at the Globe Arena in Stockholm in 1993.
Prince arrives at the Ritz Hotel in Paris in 1994.
Prince arrives at the Ritz Hotel in Paris in 1994.
A disguised Prince appears at a Virgin Records in London in 1995.
A disguised Prince appears at a Virgin Records in London in 1995.
As dozens of singers perform &quot;We Are The World&quot; on the 10th anniversary of the African famine relief anthem, the artist formerly known as Prince stands sucking on a lollipop next to Quincy Jones at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1995.
As dozens of singers perform "We Are The World" on the 10th anniversary of the African famine relief anthem, the artist formerly known as Prince stands sucking on a lollipop next to Quincy Jones at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1995.
Prince poses for a photo in Toronto in 1996.
Prince poses for a photo in Toronto in 1996.
Muhammad Ali pats Prince&#39;s head prior to a news conference where they were to announce plans for a benefit concert in 1997.
Muhammad Ali pats Prince's head prior to a news conference where they were to announce plans for a benefit concert in 1997.
Prince performs in 1998.
Prince performs in 1998.
A disguised Prince speaks at GQ magazine&#39;s third annual Men of the Year Awards in 1998.
A disguised Prince speaks at GQ magazine's third annual Men of the Year Awards in 1998.
Prince, circa 1999.
Prince, circa 1999.
Prince performs in Hong Kong on October 17, 2003. Prince&#39;s concert was the the opening act in a four-week government-sponsored music festival titled &quot;Hong Kong Harbor Fest,&quot; aimed at boosting the image of SARS-battered Hong Kong.
Prince performs in Hong Kong on October 17, 2003. Prince's concert was the the opening act in a four-week government-sponsored music festival titled "Hong Kong Harbor Fest," aimed at boosting the image of SARS-battered Hong Kong.
Prince arrives with his then-wife, Manuela Testolini, for the 77th Academy Awards on February 27, 2005, in Los Angeles.
Prince arrives with his then-wife, Manuela Testolini, for the 77th Academy Awards on February 27, 2005, in Los Angeles.
Prince at the 2005 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.
Prince at the 2005 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.
Prince performs during a news conference for Super Bowl XLI in 2007.
Prince performs during a news conference for Super Bowl XLI in 2007.
He left his imprint on many aspects of popular culture, from film to movies to sports to politics. As the Minnesota Vikings prepped to take on the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC championship game, Prince wrote a fight song entitled &quot;Purple and Gold&quot; to inspire his home team. The Vikings lost. He was the half-time performer at the Super Bowl in 2007 in Miami Gardens, Florida, seen here.
He left his imprint on many aspects of popular culture, from film to movies to sports to politics. As the Minnesota Vikings prepped to take on the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC championship game, Prince wrote a fight song entitled "Purple and Gold" to inspire his home team. The Vikings lost. He was the half-time performer at the Super Bowl in 2007 in Miami Gardens, Florida, seen here.
Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards.
Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards.
Prince performs on the runway at the spring/summer 2008 collection fashion show by Matthew Williamson during London Fashion Week in September 2007.
Prince performs on the runway at the spring/summer 2008 collection fashion show by Matthew Williamson during London Fashion Week in September 2007.
Prince performs during his Welcome 2 America tour at Madison Square Garden in 2011 in New York.
Prince performs during his Welcome 2 America tour at Madison Square Garden in 2011 in New York.
American pop legend Prince is pictured performing on the final night of the Hop Farm Music Festival in Kent, United Kingdom, in 2011.
American pop legend Prince is pictured performing on the final night of the Hop Farm Music Festival in Kent, United Kingdom, in 2011.
Prince performing at the Femoren on August 6, 2011, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Prince performing at the Femoren on August 6, 2011, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Prince on stage with singer Mary J. Blige during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Prince on stage with singer Mary J. Blige during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Prince presents the winner for Record of the Year to Gotye and Kimbra during the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013.
Prince presents the winner for Record of the Year to Gotye and Kimbra during the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013.
A year later, Prince performs during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
A year later, Prince performs during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Prince performs at the 2013 Skanderborg Festival in Denmark.
Prince performs at the 2013 Skanderborg Festival in Denmark.
Prince is seen in the stands during the 2014 French Open in Paris.
Prince is seen in the stands during the 2014 French Open in Paris.
Left to right: Zooey Deschanel, Prince, and Jake Johnson in a scene from the TV show &quot;New Girl&quot; which aired in 2014.
Left to right: Zooey Deschanel, Prince, and Jake Johnson in a scene from the TV show "New Girl" which aired in 2014.
Prince speaks at the 2015 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Additionally, last year, Prince released the song &quot;Baltimore,&quot; addressing the unrest after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. He performed at a benefit concert in the city and gave a portion of the proceeds to youth groups in Baltimore.
Prince speaks at the 2015 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Additionally, last year, Prince released the song "Baltimore," addressing the unrest after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. He performed at a benefit concert in the city and gave a portion of the proceeds to youth groups in Baltimore.
Prince tweeted his passport photo on February 11. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/17/entertainment/prince-passport-photo-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The photo quickly took the Internet by storm. &lt;/a&gt;
Prince tweeted his passport photo on February 11. The photo quickly took the Internet by storm.
Story highlights

  • The hue was inspired by Prince's iconic piano
  • Love Symbol #2 will be used across his brand

(CNN)The Purple One now has a new shade to call his own.

The estate of Prince and the Pantone Color Institute on Monday unveiled a new purple color in honor of the late superstar singer who died last year at the age of 57.
Love Symbol #2 is inspired by Prince's custom-made Yamaha purple piano and will be the official color for his brand.
    "The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be," Troy Carter, entertainment advisor to Prince's estate, said in a statement. "This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever."
    The color purple has been associated with Prince throughout his career, from his clothing to his iconic film "Purple Rain."
    Pantone has long been the authority on color trends and design. Since 2000, the corporation has released a "Color of the Year" that influences design and marketing. Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement that it was an honor to help develop Prince's hue.
    "A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince's distinctive style," she said. "Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince's unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself."
    After his death from an opioid overdose in April 2016, purple tributes to him cropped up around the world.
    Victoria Finlay, author of "The Brilliant History of Color in Art," told the Los Angeles Times after Prince's death that purple "is the color of royalty and of the church."
    "Purple is a branding color, a very special color," Finlay said. "Not many people use it."