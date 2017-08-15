Mindy Kaling confirms pregnancy

(CNN) Mindy Kaling is "really excited" about becoming a first-time mom.

In a new interview with NBC's "Today" show, "The Mindy Project" star confirmed her long-rumored pregnancy and was candid about her feelings entering the realm of parenting.

"It's so unknown to me," she told Willie Geist in an interview airing in full on September 10. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life and this is one where I'm like, 'Okay, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

On the set today of @MindyProjectHulu with @MindyKaling. Great interview with one of my favorites, coming soon on #SundayTODAY, @NBC. A post shared by Willie Geist (@williegeist) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

The 38-year-old actress has not been publicly linked to anyone and has not disclosed the identity of her baby-to-be's father.

Kaling is currently filming the final season of her Hulu series and will soon begin production on "Champions," a new half-hour comedy for NBC executive produced by Kaling and Charlie Grandy.

