Tearful Jimmy Fallon gets serious about racism

(CNN) Jimmy Fallon wasn't playing it for laughs with his monologue Monday night.

While acknowledging that "The Tonight Show" is not political, Fallon opened up about the clashes in Charlottesville between white nationalists and counterprotesters.

He said it was his "responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism."

"What happened over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, was just disgusting," Fallon said. "I was watching the news like everyone else, and you're seeing Nazi flags and torches and white supremacists and I was sick to my stomach."

