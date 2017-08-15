Breaking News

The game-changing design made to go unnoticed

By Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Updated 9:26 AM ET, Tue August 15, 2017

The Helvetica typeface was created 60 years ago in Switzerland and it's still among the most popular today. It's been used for the signage of the New York Subway system since 1989.
The Helvetica typeface was created 60 years ago in Switzerland and it's still among the most popular today. It's been used for the signage of the New York Subway system since 1989.
NASA used Helvetica on the Space Shuttle Orbiter and on its mastheads and letterheads.
NASA used Helvetica on the Space Shuttle Orbiter and on its mastheads and letterheads.
The classic American Airlines logo was created in 1967 by Italian designer Massimo Vignelli -- who also used Helvetica in the design of the New York Subway system.
The classic American Airlines logo was created in 1967 by Italian designer Massimo Vignelli -- who also used Helvetica in the design of the New York Subway system.
Minor variations are often applied to the standard Helvetica typeface before it's used for a logo. That's the case with Lufthansa, which uses a proprietary font called Lufthansa that's nearly identical to Helvetica.
Minor variations are often applied to the standard Helvetica typeface before it's used for a logo. That's the case with Lufthansa, which uses a proprietary font called Lufthansa that's nearly identical to Helvetica.
The logo of German car maker BMW.
The logo of German car maker BMW.
The logo of US car manufacturer Jeep. "The meaning is in the content of the text and not in the typeface, and that is why we loved Helvetica very much," says Wim Crouwel in the 2007 documentary "Helvetica" by Gary Hustwit.
The logo of US car manufacturer Jeep. "The meaning is in the content of the text and not in the typeface, and that is why we loved Helvetica very much," says Wim Crouwel in the 2007 documentary "Helvetica" by Gary Hustwit.
A Greyhound ticket office at the New York Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan.
A Greyhound ticket office at the New York Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan.
Italian fashion brand Fendi's logo is in Helvetica Bold.
Italian fashion brand Fendi's logo is in Helvetica Bold.
"I am not a big fan of Helvetica, but I admire its ability to spread and take root worldwide," said Ellen Lupton, curator of contemporary design at the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York.
"I am not a big fan of Helvetica, but I admire its ability to spread and take root worldwide," said Ellen Lupton, curator of contemporary design at the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York.
Troubled clothing retailer American Apparel made extensive use of Helvetica in their stores and advertising. They also produced a line of t-shirts showcasing the whole alphabet in Helvetica Black.
Troubled clothing retailer American Apparel made extensive use of Helvetica in their stores and advertising. They also produced a line of t-shirts showcasing the whole alphabet in Helvetica Black.
Winter clothing apparel brand The North Face uses Helvetica Bold.
Winter clothing apparel brand The North Face uses Helvetica Bold.
Swiss multinational Nestle uses a custom font that's nearly identical to Helvetica Rounded Bold.
Swiss multinational Nestle uses a custom font that's nearly identical to Helvetica Rounded Bold.
The logo of Japan's Panasonic Corp., displayed in the window of their building in Tokyo.
The logo of Japan's Panasonic Corp., displayed in the window of their building in Tokyo.
"Helvetica may be boring, but it does serve a purpose. The fact that it is more or less universally available on computer operating systems makes it a reliable partner and a sturdy Plan B," said Ellen Lupton, curator of contemporary design at the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York.
"Helvetica may be boring, but it does serve a purpose. The fact that it is more or less universally available on computer operating systems makes it a reliable partner and a sturdy Plan B," said Ellen Lupton, curator of contemporary design at the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York.
Microsoft has long used Helvetica Bold Italic for its logo, before refreshing it to a new version that uses the font Segoe.
Microsoft has long used Helvetica Bold Italic for its logo, before refreshing it to a new version that uses the font Segoe.
The logo of messaging app WhatsApp.
The logo of messaging app WhatsApp.
The Apple Macintosh was released in 1984. It included Helvetica as its system font. Apple would later use Helvetica (and later its modern cousin, Helvetica Neue) on its iPhones up until 2015, when it was replaced by Apple's own San Francisco typeface.
The Apple Macintosh was released in 1984. It included Helvetica as its system font. Apple would later use Helvetica (and later its modern cousin, Helvetica Neue) on its iPhones up until 2015, when it was replaced by Apple's own San Francisco typeface.
A 1040 individual income tax return from, showing Helvetica.
A 1040 individual income tax return from, showing Helvetica.
Helvetica used by the UK Government in a pamphlet distributed to households in anticipation of the Brexit referendum of 2016.
Helvetica used by the UK Government in a pamphlet distributed to households in anticipation of the Brexit referendum of 2016.
HM Revenue and Customs forms in the UK also make use of Helvetica.
HM Revenue and Customs forms in the UK also make use of Helvetica.
Detail of a poster designed by Patrick Thomas to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Helvetica, the all-conquering typeface that was launched in 1957.
Detail of a poster designed by Patrick Thomas to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Helvetica, the all-conquering typeface that was launched in 1957.
(CNN)Even if you've never heard of it, Helvetica has been part of your life.

This typeface is, very literally, everywhere: computer screens, billboards, buildings, street signs and posters.
Look around you. It's likely that some manifestation of Helvetica won't be too far away.
Since its launch in 1957, it's become the go-to type for company logos and transport hubs, making it one of the most widespread designs of all time.
    But like every icon, Helvetica divides opinions, and many designers consider it unoriginal, uninspired and unattractive.
    So why has it ruled the world for 60 years?

    The right name

    "Helvetica has a complicated history. In fact, it was not called Helvetica until four years after it's release," American designer and design historian Paul Shaw explained over the phone.
    It started its life as "Neue Haas Grotesk," a boringly descriptive moniker which included the name of its maker (the Haas foundry), its design type (neo-grotesque or realist) and the fact that is was new (or "neue" in German).
    We've all read his work -- 'Godfather' of Helvetica font dies at 84
    We've all read his work -- 'Godfather' of Helvetica font dies at 84
    "The original name sucked," said Shaw.
    The name Helvetica, which means "Swiss" in Latin as a homage to its country of origin, was adopted in 1960 to make it easier to sell it abroad.
    And so it did: "Helvetica gets its first kick because the Germans come up with a great name and make it available in the two mechanisms of the day, machines and foundry type, so that anybody could buy it."
    Its design wasn't original: Helvetica was born out of a typeface from 1896 called Standard in the US and Akzidenz-Grotesk in Germany, which had been used as the avant-garde typeface from the 1920s, especially in Switzerland.
    "Standard as a name was brilliant, but it also caused problems, because people started saying 'We'll just use the standard typeface' and those who were not designers took that literally to mean whatever we've been using for everything else. That's how Helvetica accidentally slipped through the cracks," said Shaw.

    The right look

    Helvetica's creators, graphic designer Max Miedinger and his boss, Eduard Hoffmann, wanted a neutral and versatile design. It had to be a modern-looking "sans-serif" type, without the extending features at the end of strokes that were common in the print world.
    What's your type of lover? How fonts could help you find the perfect date
    What's your type of lover? How fonts could help you find the perfect date
    Its lack of personality was not just intentional, but paramount. Legendary designer Massimo Vignelli, who used Helvetica for the New York Subway system, said in Gary Hustwit's eponymous 2007 documentary: "There are people that think that type should be expressive. They have a different point of view from mine."
    Its mix of features, or lack thereof, happened to be exactly what designers were looking for: "Helvetica showed up at the right place, the right time," said in an email Ellen Lupton, curator of contemporary design at the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York.
    "It provided something that designers wanted: a typeface apparently devoid of personality. In contrast, other popular sans serif typefaces that existed at the time, such as Gill Sans and Futura, have stronger voices and more distinctive geometries. Helvetica met our craving for corporate vanilla," said Lutpon.

    The right brand

    Helvetica wasn't an immediate hit in Europe, although it was available there first.
    Famed designer Bob Noorda doesn't use it for the Milan metro signage, choosing his own version of the Standard typeface instead: "He could have used Helvetica, but he didn't, and neither did the Dutch for Schiphol airport. Helvetica just didn't have the cachet it has today," said Shaw.
    But it didn't take long before it became the standard for advertising and corporate branding in the US: "In 1967 it creeps into the design for the Yankee Stadium," said Shaw, "And by 1968 it's everywhere in America -- it is the typeface."
    Vignelli chooses it for the American Airlines logo, which will remain untouched until 2013 -- one of the most enduring corporate identities of the 20th Century. It ends up -- sometimes with minor variations -- in countless company logos including those of BMW, Crate&Barrel, Fendi, Jeep, Kawasaki, Knoll, Lufthansa, Mattel, Nestlé, Panasonic, Scotch, Skype, Target, Texaco, Tupperware, and Verizon. NASA paints it on the side of the Space Shuttle. The US government redesigned its tax forms with it.
    The classic American Airlines logo design by Massimo Vignelli.
    The classic American Airlines logo design by Massimo Vignelli.
    In 1984, Steve Jobs puts it in the Macintosh: "This was a key move. If Apple didn't use it, Helvetica would have remained a designer's preference, same as Times New Roman. Instead, it becomes the default sans serif when sans serif fonts are becoming popular among the populous and not just avant-garde designers," said Shaw.
    Finally, in 1989, Vignelli and Noorda adopt it for the New York Subway system signage, moving on from Standard.
    The world is conquered: "It's air, you know. It's just there. There's no choice. You have to breathe, so you have to use Helvetica," says influential German typographer Erik Spiekermann in "Helvetica," a 2007 documentary.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    Spanish design studio Husmee pays tribute to the Helvetica typeface for its 60th anniversary with an original poster collection from 19 designers.
    The right species

    The popularity of Helvetica continues today. It was the system font on the original iPhone, and it remained part of iOS until 2015, when Apple replaced it with its own San Francisco.
    It continues to inspire: the font used in this article and the rest of CNN's website is a close relative of Helvetica called CNN Sans. Microsoft's knockoff of Helvetica, called Arial, is one of Windows' most popular system fonts.
    In Venice, Arial is replacing Helvetica in some Vaporetto signage, such as the word 'Rialto' here.
    In Venice, Arial is replacing Helvetica in some Vaporetto signage, such as the word 'Rialto' here.
    However, it's not easy to get a kind word on Helvetica from designers: The fact that people didn't feel passionate about it in retrospect is interesting," said Shaw, "It's not a terrible typeface, it's just heavily overrated."
    According to Shaw, there was not a lot design-wise that made it better than either Standard or Univers, its great rival that was released in the same year.
    "I am not a big fan of Helvetica, but I admire its ability to spread and take root worldwide," said Lupton.
    "It is an invasive and drug-resistant species that may never be eradicated. Even designers who don't often use Helvetica in their own work take pride in the fact that it is such a persistent cultural icon."