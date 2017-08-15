Breaking News

CNN 10 - August 16, 2017

August 15, 2017

August 16, 2017

The U.S. island territory of Guam and the Syrian city of Aleppo are our first two stops on today's edition of CNN 10. We're featuring a report on how animals are expected to react during next week's total solar eclipse in America, and we're discussing how a third-string college football kicker scored a scholarship for upright behavior.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
