New Delhi (CNN) Crowds gathered at Delhi's historic Red Fort on Tuesday to hear Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the 70th anniversary of Indian independence from British rule.

Modi marked the occasion by asking Indians to set aside their differences to help rid the country of long-standing social ills such as class prejudice and corruption.

"India is about peace, unity and goodwill," said Modi. "We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a new India."

In Modi's new India, the country's youthful population will keep up with changes in the global economy, villages will have electricity and "the poor will have concrete houses with water," said the Prime Minister, referring to some of his administration's major projects in the last three years.

In a speech heavy with symbolism, Modi outlined a vision of an inclusive and unified India in which "there is no one big or small ... everybody is equal."