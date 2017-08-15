Modi calls for a 'new India' as country celebrates 70 years of independence

Story highlights Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets out bold vision

Calls on Indians to set aside their differences

New Delhi (CNN) Crowds gathered at Delhi's historic Red Fort on Tuesday to hear Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the 70th anniversary of Indian independence from British rule.

Modi marked the occasion by asking Indians to set aside their differences to help rid the country of long standing social ills such as class prejudice and corruption.

"India is about peace, unity and goodwill," said Modi. "We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a new India."

In a speech heavy with symbolism, Modi outlined a vision of an inclusive and unified India in which "there is no one big or small ... everybody is equal."

"Together, we will make an India free of terrorism, communalism and casteism. Together we will make an India free of corruption and agreements based on nepotism. Together we will make an India that is clean, healthy and self-reliant," said Modi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is surrounded by schoolchildren during 70th anniversary of the end of British colonial rule, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.